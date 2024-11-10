Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's air quality has been 'very poor' for ten consecutive days, causing a surge in respiratory issues among locals.

The World Health Organization warns that such pollution can lead to severe health problems like strokes and heart disease.

Despite efforts to curb the smog, the situation remains critical, prompting India's Supreme Court to declare clean air a fundamental human right and call for government action. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for 10th day

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for 10th consecutive day

By Chanshimla Varah 10:28 am Nov 10, 202410:28 am

What's the story Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution as a thick blanket of smog shrouded the city for the 10th day in a row since Diwali. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 335 in Delhi on Sunday, classifying it as "very poor." Different parts of the national capital, including Anand Vihar and New Moti Bagh, recorded AQI levels between 319 and 394.

Pollution forecast

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 351

According to SAFAR-India data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 351, Bawana 383, CRRI Mathura Road 323, Dwarka Sector 8 at 341, IGI Airport at 326, ITO 328, Lodhi Road 319, Mundka at 358, Najafgarh at 341, New Moti Bagh at 394, Okhla phase-2 at 339, RK Puram at 368, and Wazirpur at 366. Images from Delhi's Kartavya Path showed the area near India Gate covered in haze. The AQI in the area was 357 as of 7:00am.

Health concerns

Poor air quality impacts residents' health

As air pollution levels remain stagnant, doctors said they have observed a rise in respiratory problems among residents, including those who never suffered from them. Dr. Nikhil Modi of Apollo Hospital recommended shutting schools to safeguard children. "As an adult, we are masked and can protect ourselves better, but children usually are not that effectively taking these measures. Secondly, their lungs are still in developing stages, so they are bound to have more harm due to this pollution," he said.

Health risks

Air pollution linked to severe health issues

The World Health Organization warns that air pollution can cause serious health problems such as strokes and heart disease. A 2019 study published in the Lancet medical journal attributed 1.67 million premature deaths in India to air pollution. Attempts to curb smog through public campaigns have largely failed, with India's Supreme Court recently ruling that clean air is a fundamental human right, urging government action.