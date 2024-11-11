Delhi: Protest march against anti-Waqf amendment bill before Parliament session
Members of the Muslim community in India have called for a protest march to Delhi on November 24. The demonstration is strategically planned just a day before the winter session of Parliament, which begins on November 25. The protest is mainly against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, which community leaders claim puts their properties at risk.
Waqf Amendment Bill: A threat to property rights?
The protest march was announced at a demonstration event in Jaipur. Waqf Board members, representatives from the Ajmer Dargah, Congress MLA Imran Masood and a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill were present. The bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha in August and is currently being reviewed by the JPC.
Proposed bill aims to enhance transparency, says government
The government has pitched the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill as a step to bring more transparency in the management of Waqf properties. However, Muslim outfits and opposition parties contest this and say it gives too much power to the government. Rajasthan Waqf Board's Shahid Hasan slammed the amendments saying they would restrict property donations to Muslims only.
'Bill violates constitutional rights,' claims Congress MP
Congress MP Imran Masood has also opposed the bill, claiming it violates constitutional rights. He demanded amendments to protect these rights and warned government actions could soon reach temple properties. "Our house is on fire right now, non-Muslim brothers," he warned at the meeting, "but if you do not help put it out, the flames could also reach your homes."