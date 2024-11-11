Summarize Simplifying... In short A protest march against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, aimed at enhancing transparency in Waqf property management, has been announced in Jaipur.

Critics, including Congress MP Imran Masood and Muslim groups, argue the bill grants excessive power to the government and infringes on constitutional rights, potentially limiting property donations to Muslims only.

Masood warns that such government actions could extend to temple properties, urging non-Muslims to join the opposition. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The protest march is scheduled for November 24

Delhi: Protest march against anti-Waqf amendment bill before Parliament session

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:03 am Nov 11, 202410:03 am

What's the story Members of the Muslim community in India have called for a protest march to Delhi on November 24. The demonstration is strategically planned just a day before the winter session of Parliament, which begins on November 25. The protest is mainly against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, which community leaders claim puts their properties at risk.

Property concerns

Waqf Amendment Bill: A threat to property rights?

The protest march was announced at a demonstration event in Jaipur. Waqf Board members, representatives from the Ajmer Dargah, Congress MLA Imran Masood and a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill were present. The bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha in August and is currently being reviewed by the JPC.

Bill objectives

Proposed bill aims to enhance transparency, says government

The government has pitched the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill as a step to bring more transparency in the management of Waqf properties. However, Muslim outfits and opposition parties contest this and say it gives too much power to the government. Rajasthan Waqf Board's Shahid Hasan slammed the amendments saying they would restrict property donations to Muslims only.

Rights violation

'Bill violates constitutional rights,' claims Congress MP

Congress MP Imran Masood has also opposed the bill, claiming it violates constitutional rights. He demanded amendments to protect these rights and warned government actions could soon reach temple properties. "Our house is on fire right now, non-Muslim brothers," he warned at the meeting, "but if you do not help put it out, the flames could also reach your homes."