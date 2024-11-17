Summarize Simplifying... In short Kailash Gahlot, a leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has resigned citing internal controversies and the party's focus on its own political agenda over people's rights.

AAP leader Kailash Gahlot resigns from party

By Chanshimla Varah 12:54 pm Nov 17, 2024

What's the story Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot has resigned from the party. He represented the Najafgarh constituency of New Delhi and was a cabinet minister of the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government. In his resignation letter to Delhi CM Atishi, he made no mention of his decision to step down, only that he is resigning from the Council of Ministers.

However, in a separate letter to Kejriwal, he stated that there are many "embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal' which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi." "Another painful point has been the fact that instead of fighting for people's rights we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda," he wrote.

'Progress cannot happen if Delhi Government keeps fighting Centre'

He also said that the party promised a clearer Yamuna, but has failed to do so. He added that these issues have severely crippled the party's ability to even "deliver basic services to the people of Delhi." "Real progress...cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends majority of its time fighting with the Centre. I find myself left with no option but to step away."

Read letter to Kejriwal

Likely to join BJP

NDTV, citing sources, reported that Gahlot is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gahlot was in charge of several major portfolios in the Delhi administration, including home, transport, information technology, and women's and child development. The shocking decision came as Delhi heads for election next year, on or before February.