'Shameful': Opposition denounces VIP reception for minister at Jhansi hospital

By Snehil Singh 06:34 pm Nov 16, 202406:34 pm

What's the story Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have denounced the state government over alleged preparations for Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's visit to Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, where a fire claimed 10 newborns' lives. Videos on social media showed hospital staff cleaning and sprinkling lime on roads ahead of Pathak's arrival. The Congress criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for focusing on appearances while families grieved.

Opposition's criticism

'Height of government's insensitivity': Congress

The Congress termed the incident as the "height of the government's insensitivity." "Look at the insensitivity of the BJP government. On one hand, children were burned to death, and their families were weeping and grieving. On the other hand, lime was being sprinkled on the roads to welcome... Pathak," it tweeted. The party went on to claim that families had alleged the entire compound was filthy but was cleaned up before Pathak's visit.

Minister's response

Deputy CM condemns preparations, promises strict action

Pathak has disapproved of these actions and called for accountability. "I do not accept this and condemn it. I request the district authorities to take strict action against those responsible for throwing lime on the road," he said. He also met grieving families and promised strict action against those found negligent in the incident.

Aftermath

Investigation ordered, compensation announced for affected families

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a three-tier investigation into the incident, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath announced compensation for affected families. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Samajwadi Party also criticized government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh for negligence and corruption.