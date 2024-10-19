Summarize Simplifying... In short Arrested gangster Raju has claimed that the late Baba Siddique, who had alleged ties to infamous criminal Dawood, was killed due to his involvement in organized crime.

Raju, himself arrested in a joint operation, also revealed that criminals use modern technology like mobile phones and the internet for information gathering.

'Baba Siddique wasn't good man, had Dawood links': Arrested gangster

What's the story Yogesh alias Raju, a 26-year-old member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gangs, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a Delhi gym owner last month, has claimed that Baba Siddique was "not a good man." During his arrest, Raju was injured in the leg and later taken to a district hospital. At the hospital, he made several claims about the late Nationalist Congress Party leader, telling reporters that Siddique had ties with most-wanted criminal, Dawood Ibrahim.

There were charges against him, claims the gang shooter

"Baba Siddique was killed because he was not a good man. There were charges against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). It is said that he was associated with Dawood, the man behind the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts," Raju alleged. "When people get involved with such individuals, something is bound to happen. This is exactly what happened to Siddique," he added.

Raju's insights into criminal activities and personal journey

Raju also shed light on how criminals gather information before committing crimes. He mentioned modern technology such as mobile phones and the internet as research tools. "We can find out a lot about a person through these means," he said. Looking back at his entry into the world of crime, Raju claimed police actions pushed him into this life and he is being falsely implicated in crimes.

Siddique's murder case: Total arrests reach 9

After Siddique's murder, five others were arrested for allegedly supplying firearms and logistical support to the shooters who killed him. With this, the total number of arrests in connection with this case has reached nine. The arrested were reportedly in touch with conspirator Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, both of whom are absconding. Akhtar is allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is one of the masterminds behind Siddique's murder.

Raju was arrested in a joint operation

Raju was arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell in a joint operation with Mathura Police on Thursday. The gym owner, Nadir Shah, was shot dead in South Delhi on September 12. Minutes after the shooting, a post was shared by fugitive gangster Rohit Godara, in which he claimed that Shah was killed because jailed gangster Samir Baba, alias Hashim Baba, said that the gym owner had been interfering in their businesses.