4 kanwariyas killed after vehicle rams into group in Bihar

By Chanshimla Varah 11:53 am Oct 19, 202411:53 am

What's the story Four kanwariyas lost their lives in Bihar's Banka district after a vehicle rammed into the group on Friday night. According to reports, they were on their way to Jast Gaur Nath Mahadev temple. The deceased had brought holy water from the Ganga at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district before they set off. Apart from the deceased, 11 others were injured and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Investigation underway, injured receiving treatment

Following the incident, irate villagers set fire to a police vehicle. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Avinash Kumar confirmed the deaths and injuries. "We immediately reached the spot. Around 10-11 people have been injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment. Four people have died," he said. He also added an investigation has been launched to ascertain what led to this tragic accident.