Indian consulate in Toronto cancels consular camps
Amid security concerns, the Indian Consulate in Toronto has canceled a number of upcoming consular camps across Canada. The Consulate General of India in Toronto announced the cancelations after local security agencies said they cannot ensure safety at these events. The decision comes after a violent attack at a Hindu temple near Toronto, allegedly by pro-Khalistani groups this week. The attack, which targeted women and children, drew widespread condemnation from both Indian and Canadian leaders.
Consulate responds to security agencies' inability to guarantee safety
The Indian High Commission had called this incident a targeted act by "anti-India" elements. The consulate said, "In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps." The attack adds to a slew of similar instances in recent years. Previously, a Hindu temple in Windsor was defaced with anti-India graffiti. Before that, temples in Mississauga and Brampton were similarly targeted.
Hindu Canadian Foundation shares footage of alleged attacks
The Hindu Canadian Foundation posted videos of the alleged attacks by pro-Khalistani groups, triggering widespread outrage. More than a thousand Canadian Hindus protested outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, demanding action from Canadian leaders and law enforcement against the groups. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, saying, "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada."
Canadian PM Trudeau condemns violence, thanks police
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the violence, asserting that "Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely." He thanked Peel Regional Police for their swift response. This incident has further strained India-Canada relations, which were already tense due to Canada's allegations of India's involvement in Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's assassination—an accusation India has dismissed as 'absurd' and 'baseless.'