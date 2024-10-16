Summarize Simplifying... In short Pannun, leader of the banned SFJ organization, claims to have alerted the Canadian government about Indian spy networks.

Amidst rising tensions, Canada and India have each expelled six diplomats from the other's country.

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, asserts that the Indian government has been involved in threatening activities on Canadian soil, a claim India denies.

Pannun spoke to CBC News

'My organization communicating with Trudeau government for years': Terrorist Pannun

By Chanshimla Varah 08:08 pm Oct 16, 202408:08 pm

What's the story Notorious Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has disclosed that he has been in touch with the Canadian Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for the last two to three years. Speaking on CBC News, Pannun claimed that his organization, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has been alerting the PMO about alleged Indian spy networks. The networks are allegedly connected to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

SFJ

SFJ is banned in India

Pannun's organization, SFJ, is banned in India for promoting Khalistani terrorist activities. During the interview, Pannun claimed that his organization alerted the Canadian PMO about the spy networks built out by Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, his second-in-command, and previous officials. These betworks provided "logistics and intelligence support to the Indian agents who assassinated Hardeep Singh Nijjar."

Questioned allegiance

Pannun criticizes Indo-Canadian community's loyalty

In his CBC News interview, Pannun also took a dig at the Indo-Canadian community's loyalty to Canada. He asked if they were loyal to the Canadian Constitution or India. He pointed out that Indo-Canadian organizations and Members of Parliament have not supported Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since September 18, 2023.

Alleged connections

RCMP alleges Indian government involvement in violence

Fanning the flames in the Nijjar row, Trudeau on Monday said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) uncovered "clear and compelling evidence" that Indian government agents had engaged in activities that threaten public safety in Canada. "This includes clandestine information-gathering techniques, coercive behaviour targeting South Asian Canadians, and involvement in over a dozen threatening and violent acts, including murder." "The evidence brought to light by the RCMP cannot be ignored," the prime minister added.

Diplomats expelled

Pannun urges Indo-Canadian Hindus to leave Canada

Susequently, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats following the findings by the RCMP. In a tit-for-tat move following Canada's expulsion of the Indian diplomats, India also expelled six Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner. They have been asked to leave the country by Saturday. India has repeatedly denied the allegation that its agents killed Nijjar, challenging Canada to provide evidence to support its allegations.