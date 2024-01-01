Pro-Khalistani gangster, Moose Wala murder accused Goldy Brar declared 'terrorist'

By Riya Baibhawi 09:37 pm Jan 01, 202409:37 pm

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar is currently on run

The Indian government on Monday designated Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar a terrorist under the 1967 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated Brar was linked to prohibited Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International and was involved in multiple murders. To recall, Brar—a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang—also claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022. Currently, he is on the run, eluding arrest from Indian and Canadian authorities.

Why does this story matter?

Brar, alias Satinderjit Singh, is the 56th person to be named as an individual terrorist under the UAPA. Currently, he resides in Canada's Brampton, per the MHA. The ministry said Brar is not only involved in numerous killings but also promotes extremist beliefs, smuggled arms, and made threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders in India. Additionally, Brar has demanded ransoms and posted claims of his killings on social media platforms.

Here's what we know about Brar

Brar was born in Punjab's Faridkot and went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He met Bishnoi while studying at Panjab University, and they were involved in petty crimes, per India Today. Per Firstpost, in 2020, Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar was murdered in Chandigarh, and to avenge his death, he killed Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pahalwan. He had also claimed responsibility for the 2022 murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh Kataria in Kotkapura, Punjab.

Brar masterminded behind Moose Waala's killing

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Moose Wala was fatally shot in Punjab's Mansa in May 2022, with the police later naming Brar as the mastermind. Separately, speaking to India Today TV in June 2023, Brar claimed actor Salman Khan was on the Bishnoi gang's "kill list." Khan was sent multiple threat letters, following which his security cover was boosted. Notably, INTERPOL issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) for Brar's extradition in June 2022, but the 30-year-old has been evading arrest.

Centre accuses Brar of disrupting peace in Punjab

The MHA said that 30-year-old Brar smuggled high-grade weapons, ammunition, and explosives from across the border into India for various killings and supplying them to sharpshooters. Moreover, Brar and his associates have plotted to undermine peace, communal harmony, and law and order in Punjab, according to the ministry. It confirmed that Brar is involved in malicious schemes such as sabotage, creating terror modules, conducting targeted killings, and engaging in other anti-national activities.