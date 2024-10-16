Summarize Simplifying... In short The UK, US, and New Zealand have backed Canada's claims of Indian government agents being involved in violent acts in Canada, as revealed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

In response, India has recalled its High Commissioner from Ottawa and expelled six Canadian diplomats, accusing Canada of using the allegations for political gain.

UK expressed full confidence in Canada's judicial system

Cooperation with Canada 'right next step': UK to India

What's the story Amid escalating diplomatic tensions between Canada and India over the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the United Kingdom has asked New Delhi to cooperate with Canada's legal proceedings. The British government said it is "the right next step" for India and expressed "full confidence" in Canada's judicial system. This comes after Canada linked Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, to the murder of Nijjar and alleged a broader effort to target Indian dissidents in Canada.

Diplomatic fallout

India expels Canadian diplomats amid escalating tensions

"We are in contact with our Canadian partners about the serious developments outlined in the independent investigations in Canada. The UK has full confidence in Canada's judicial system," the British government said. The United States and New Zealand have also supported Canada's allegations against India in the killing of Nijjar. "When it comes to the Canadian matter, we have made clear...the allegations are extremely serious, and they need to be taken seriously," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Investigation findings

Canada links Indian agents to violent acts

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) claimed their investigation found links between Indian government agents and violent acts in Canada. The RCMP also indicated that organized crime elements, especially the Lawrence Bishnoi Group, are linked to Indian agents. "Evidence...shows...that variety of entities in Canada and abroad have been used by agents of the Government of India to collect information. Some of these individuals and businesses were coerced and threatened into working for the Government of India," the RCMP said.

Retaliation

India retaliates to Canada's accusations

In retaliation to Canada's accusations, India recalled its High Commissioner from Ottawa and expelled six Canadian diplomats from New Delhi. India's Ministry of External Affairs slammed Trudeau's government for allegedly smearing India for political gains and appeasing separatist elements within Canada's Sikh community. Canada has warned of potential sanctions against India if it refuses to cooperate with the investigation. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said "everything is on the table" regarding possible actions against India.