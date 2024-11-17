Delhi: AQI crosses 'severe' in 14 areas; 107 flights delayed
Delhi's air quality remained in the "severe" category on Sunday morning, with over 14 areas recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 400. Areas like Pusa (426), Punjabi Bagh (448), and Jahangirpuri (467) recorded especially high AQI. Only Lodhi Road, Burari crossing, and Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded "very poor" air quality with AQIs around 350.According to Flightradar, visibility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport plummeted to 800 meters around 7:30am, causing 107 flights to be delayed and three cancelled.
GRAP restrictions implemented to combat escalating pollution
Bawana had the highest reading at 471, Ashok Vihar and Jahangirpuri recorded AQI of 466. Mundka and Wazirpur reported AQI levels of 463. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region divides air quality into four categories: "poor" (AQI 201-300), "very poor" (AQI 301-400), "severe" (AQI 401-450), "severe plus" (AQI >450). Stage III restrictions were enforced on November 15 to combat rising pollution levels. These include a ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles.
Authorities intensify actions against pollution restriction violators
Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up action against violators of these restrictions. The Delhi Traffic Police issued around 550 challans for vehicle violations on the first day of Stage III restrictions. The fines imposed crossed ₹1 crore. As per the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management, stubble burning was the major contributor to Delhi's air pollution on Thursday, accounting for 37% of the total pollution. About 12% of the overall pollution was caused by vehicular emissions.