A mob tried to storm Chief Minister N Biren Singh's residence on Saturday evening

'They will bear...brunt': Meitei group issues 24-hour ultimatum to government

What's the story Manipur is reeling under massive unrest after six bodies were found in Jiribam district on Saturday. The bodies, including that of an infant and two women, were recovered from the Barak River. They had gone missing since Monday after they were allegedly abducted by Kuki militants. Following the discovery, a mob tried to storm Chief Minister N Biren Singh's residence on Saturday evening, prompting security forces to fire tear gas to disperse crowds.

Meitei civil rights group demands military action

Now, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei civil rights group, has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government. They have demanded military action against militants and the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). COCOMI spokesperson Khuraijam Athouba warned that if no satisfactory decision is made, "Then they will bear the brunt of the people's discontentment."

'Take decisive action within 24 hours'

"All the representatives of the states and all the MLAs should sit together and take some decisive action to resolve this crisis as soon as possible," said Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson of COCOMI. "We have set a 24-hour ultimatum for the Government of India and the Government of Manipur to take some decisive action and military crackdown against all armed groups," he said.

Protesters target political figures' residences amid unrest

Aside from Singh's residence, protesters had also targeted the residences of several political leaders, including three ministers and six MLAs. Among them was CM Singh's son-in-law, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA RK Imo Singh. The protesters vandalized properties and set some on fire. Amid rising violence, indefinite curfews were imposed in five districts—Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching.

Internet services suspended, Union Home Ministry warns against violence

Internet services were also suspended across seven districts for two days to avoid misinformation and further violence. The Union Home Ministry has warned against violent activities and said important cases have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur for peace efforts. Meanwhile, the Mizoram government has advised residents to exercise caution to prevent communal unrest from spreading.