Summarize Simplifying... In short Trump's 'America-First' policy could clash with India's 'Make in India' initiative, potentially impacting tech giants like Apple who have set up production units in India.

This policy, along with Trump's tough stance on immigration, could strain US-India relations.

Furthermore, Trump's unpredictability may affect strategic partnerships between the two nations, including defense and technology collaborations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trump had called India a 'tariff king'

How Trump's 'America-First' policy could impact US-India ties

By Chanshimla Varah 03:31 pm Nov 07, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Donald Trump's re-election as the United States President has reignited conversations about the future of US-India ties, especially in the domains of trade and immigration. While the two leaders call each other old friends, Trump had called India a "tariff king" and bashed its trade practices during his first term. He also promised to impose "reciprocal" tariffs on countries with trade surpluses with the US, a move that could greatly affect India's economy.

Economic impact

Trade surplus and manufacturing initiatives under scrutiny

Trump's emphasis on reviving American manufacturing could also conflict with PM Narendra Modi's "Make in India" scheme. The program has lured global tech giants such as Apple to establish production units in India. Delhi-based think tank Ananta Aspen Centre CEO Indrani Bagchi emphasized these concerns, telling AFP, "If manufacturing indeed moves back to the US, what does that mean for countries that have a trade surplus with America?"

Others

Many to be hit if Trump bring jobs back onshore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, two of India's largest IT businesses, have also grown into corporate behemoths by allowing their American counterparts to outsource their information technology needs to a lower-cost workforce. According to Ashok Malik of business consultancy The Asia Group, everyone could suffer if Trump follows through on his promise to bring employment back onshore and ignite a "tariff war."

Migration concerns

Immigration policies and diplomatic tensions

Another policy that could sour the milk between the countries is Trump's immigration policy. India is a major source of legal migration to the US. However, in the last few years, illegal crossings by Indians at Canadian and Mexican borders have increased. Trump's hardline on illegal immigration could create a diplomatic row if mass deportations take place. Bagchi warned of a potential "PR disaster if Indians are picked up and mass deported."

Strategic alliances

US-India strategic partnerships amidst policy shifts

Under the Modi government, India has also strengthened its relationship with the US through defense, technology, and semiconductor production partnerships. India is also a member of the Quad alliance with the US, Australia, and Japan to counter China's influence in Asia-Pacific. However, Professor Harsh V Pant of King's College London told AFP that Trump's "unpredictability" casts question on the future of ever-closer cooperation.