Apple is set to hire 400 employees for its new stores in India, following the success of its Mumbai and Delhi outlets.

These stores not only boost sales but also enhance customer engagement through product showcases and informative workshops.

Amid global market challenges, Apple is focusing on India, the world's second-largest smartphone market, with robust sales growth and a strategy to diversify its supply chain.

Apple to hire 400 employees for new stores in India

By Akash Pandey 04:47 pm Oct 24, 202404:47 pm

What's the story Apple is looking to expand its retail business in India, aiming to hire as many as 400 people for its four new outlets, according to Moneycontrol. These stores will be set up in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. The company has already listed a few job openings on its website, looking for both full-time and part-time employees for these stores.

Graduate opportunities

Part-time roles tailored for fresh graduates

The part-time roles at Apple are tailored for fresh graduates looking for corporate experience. They provide flexible shift options at the company's stores. Currently, Apple's BKC store in Mumbai and Select City Walk store in Delhi employ 90-100 people each, including part-timers who work in shifts. A similar staffing strategy is anticipated for the new outlets.

Retail success

Retail expansion follows successful store launches

The decision to expand retail operations comes after the successful launch of stores in Mumbai and Delhi. These outlets generated roughly ₹800 crore in revenue during their first year, with the smaller Delhi store accounting for nearly 60% of sales. Despite the competition from premium reseller channels and multi-brand outlets across India, Apple's physical stores have shown strong performance.

Store strategy

Apple stores: A hub for product showcase and customer engagement

At Apple stores, the staff is multilingual, speaking over 20 languages to serve a diverse customer base. These outlets not only drive sales but also offer an immersive customer experience by showcasing Apple products and their features in detail. They also host 'Today at Apple' sessions where experts conduct informative workshops on using Apple products effectively, further enhancing brand familiarity among customers.

Market strategy

Focus on India amid global market challenges

As the world's second-largest smartphone market, India has emerged as Apple's focal point amid geopolitical tension and sales slump in key markets like the US and China. The company has started producing its entire iPhone 16 lineup from India this year, underscoring the country's critical role in its global operations. This is part of Apple's strategy to diversify its supply chain and tap into India's skilled workforce.

Sales performance

Sales in India show robust growth

Apple's overall sales in India have been strong, with the domestic revenue crossing ₹65,000 crore in the last fiscal year, a 33% on-year growth. The trend is likely to continue, thanks to high demand for flagships like iPhone and growing adoption of other items like Apple Watch, MacBook, and AirPods. As per IDC estimates, Apple will ship 12-12.5 million iPhones in India this year alone, around 25% growth over 2023.