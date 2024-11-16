Summarize Simplifying... In short A woman's body was discovered in a suitcase on the Delhi-Lucknow highway, with injuries suggesting she died a day prior.

This follows a similar incident last month where a woman's body was found near the Kanpur District Magistrate's residence.

Police were alerted to the suitcase by passersby

Woman's body found in suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow highway

By Snehil Singh 07:05 pm Nov 16, 202407:05 pm

What's the story A woman's body was found inside a red suitcase on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday morning. The suitcase was noticed by passersby, who immediately informed the police. The police then recovered the body of the woman, believed to be aged between 25 and 30 years, with multiple injury marks.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway, no identification yet

Vineet Bhatnagar, the assistant superintendent of police, said the woman's injuries indicate she may have died around a day before her body was found. "A police team, along with forensic experts, arrived promptly at the scene to investigate," he added. The area around the suitcase was cordoned off as officers carried out a detailed examination. The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

Investigation progress

Police review CCTV footage, launch investigation

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The suitcase contained a few articles of clothing, which are being examined as potential evidence in this case. In a similar case, a woman's body was discovered near the Kanpur District Magistrate's residence last month, four months after her murder.