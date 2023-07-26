'You don't trust anyone': Allahabad HC to Gyanvapi Mosque committee

The management committee of Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque on Wednesday told the Allahabad High Court that it is afraid of the historic structure falling. Notably, the committee is seeking a stay on the survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the site. In a sharp response, the court asked how the committee will trust the ruling if it can't trust ASI's safety assurances.

Why does this story matter?

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Varanasi District Court order to conduct an ASI survey of the mosque. The Gyanvapi Mosque is one of several mosques that Hindu right-wing groups claim were built by Muslim invaders after destroying Hindu temples. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly fanned the issue after its formation decades ago, presenting it as a reclamation project for Hindus.

Temple under Gyanvapi Mosque is fictional: Committee

Raising concerns about the survey on the second day of the hearing of its plea, the committee said the mosque has been standing next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple for 1,000 years now. "The talk of a temple under Gyanvapi mosque is fictional," the petitioners' counsel said. The committee further said the circumstances in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case were different from this case.

Hindu side has no evidence of deities: Petitioners

Furthermore, the committee alleged that the Hindu women, who sought permission to worship the deities inside mosque premises, told the lower court that they did not have any evidence and instead asked ASI to gather it. "This cannot be allowed. You cannot ask someone else to gather proof. This is illegal," the mosque committee said, challenging the lower court's decision to allow the survey.

Hindu side says ASI survey would be expert opinion

On the other hand, the Hindu side told the court that it had proof and that an ASI survey can be seen as an expert opinion. Asked if the excavation was necessary, the Hindu side said, "Yes, but this won't be inside the mosque. ASI will do radar mapping. Excavation will also be conducted if circumstances demand, that too in the last stage."

Court has doubts about ASI survey

Meanwhile, the court cast doubts on the ASI's survey techniques. Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker asked the ASI, "Are you going to drill or is it like a vacuum cleaner? Have you ever done this work earlier?" When the ASI said yes, Diwaker sought photographs of such projects, adding, "The court is putting strong doubts to the work to be carried out by you."

