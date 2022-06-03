India

Why look for Shivling in every mosque?: RSS chief Bhagwat

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 03, 2022, 10:15 am 3 min read

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that both Hindus and Muslims should discuss matter amicably.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the Gyanvapi Mosque matter was ongoing and noted that "history cannot be changed." He also said it was not appropriate to create controversy every time and advised both Hindus and Muslims to sit together and resolve all disputes amicably. He also asked, "Why look for a Shivling in every masjid?"

Context Why does this story matter?

After a Shivling was allegedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, a Varanasi court directed authorities to seal the spot.

The Supreme Court also ordered authorities to protect it without hindering Muslims' access to namaz.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi District Court deferred a hearing on the mosque committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by Hindu women in the case till July 4.

Facts Both Hindus and Muslims should accept facts: Bhagwat

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of RSS workers' training program in Nagpur, Bhagwat said it was a fact that Muslim rulers came from outside and demolished temples to exhaust the morale of those who wanted India's independence. At the same time, when India was partitioned, a good number of Muslims stayed back in India. So, that made them brothers of the Hindus, he said.

Cautioned remark Asks Hindus to stop looking for idols in every mosque

In a significant remark, Bhagwat also asked the Hindu side against raising fresh disputes over religious sites every other day. Citing recent claims about the presence of Hindu idols in the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, and Ajmer Dargah, among others, he asked, "Why look for Shivlings in every mosque?" He added that there should be no agitation whichever side the court's verdict goes.

Distancing RSS not involved in any other movement: Bhagwat

This is the first time Bhagwat has spoken on the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath issue and it seems he was distancing himself from the wave of agitations by various Hindu groups calling for the restoration of Hindu temples that were allegedly destroyed by Muslim rulers. He also said that the Sangh was involved in the Ram Mandir issue only and not in any other such movement.

Maintainability Mosque committee invoked Places of Worship Act, 1991, against survey

Meanwhile, according to the mosque committee, a Varanasi court-ordered videography survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque violates the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prevents the alteration of the character of any place of worship in India. The Supreme Court had asked the district court to decide on priority whether the mosque's videography and the petition that led to the survey were "maintainable" or not.

Petitions Gyanvapi case: Demands made in petitions

The Hindu side sought permission for daily worship of Goddess Shringar Gauri in the mosque complex, permission to worship the alleged Shivling, a survey to determine the length and width of the Shivling, and a provision for an alternate wuzukhana arrangement. Meanwhile, the Muslim side pleaded that the matter didn't meet the parameters of the Places of Worship Act and wanted the matter dismissed.