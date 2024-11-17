'He was...pressured by BJP': AAP after Kailash Gahlot's exit
Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, citing internal challenges and unfulfilled promises. His resignation marks a major setback for the AAP ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections due early next year. Gahlot, who held key portfolios such as Home, Transport, and Finance, announced his resignation through a letter addressed to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Gahlot criticizes AAP's shift in focus, unfulfilled promises
In his resignation letter, Gahlot raised concerns over the party's transition from public service to political ambitions. He emphasized unfulfilled promises, such as the failure to clean the Yamuna River. Gahlot also slammed controversies like "Sheeshmahal," the expensive renovation of Kejriwal's residence, which he said compromised the AAP's pledge of being the "Aam Aadmi" (common man) party.
AAP accuses BJP of pressuring Gahlot into resignation
Reacting to his resignation, the AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pressuring Gahlot through central agency raids. AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Gahlot was coerced by the BJP's "dirty politics" and that his resignation was scripted by them. "BJP government conducted ED...Income Tax raids....BJP put an allegation of ₹112 crores on him. Pressure was created...due to which Gahlot had to take this step. He did not have any option other than joining BJP," Singh claimed.
BJP welcomes Gahlot's resignation, criticizes AAP
The BJP welcomed Gahlot's resignation, with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla saying it exposed the AAP's metamorphosis into a "Khaas (special) Aadmi Party." "They have broken all promises they made to people. AAP has become Arvind Aadmi Party. Their leader has exposed them," he said. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva lauded Gahlot's decision as a "bold step," claiming it vindicated BJP's criticism of AAP's governance. Sachdeva further said that the party will welcome Gahlot if he wants to join the BJP.