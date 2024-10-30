Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite facing opposition from BJP and Shiv Sena due to his past association with Dawood Ibrahim, Malik remains undeterred, confident in the support of the people and Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP.

Adding to the political drama, Malik's daughter, Sana, is set to contest her first assembly election from Anushakti Nagar, a seat her father once held.

This move could potentially challenge the Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi, a three-time legislator from the same area.

Nawab Malik is contesting from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat

'Not a concern...': Malik on no support from BJP, Sena

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:00 pm Oct 30, 2024

What's the story Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Nawab Malik is confident of his victory in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, even as he faces opposition from allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. BJP and Shiv Sena have fielded Suresh Krishna Patil as their official candidate for the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat, which Malik is contesting. Malik's candidacy has sparked controversy over his alleged links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

BJP refuses to campaign for Malik

Meanwhile, BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar has publicly declared that the party will not campaign for Malik, citing their opposition to people associated with Dawood Ibrahim. Malik was earlier arrested in a money laundering case involving Ibrahim. He joined Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP after the party split. He was granted bail on medical grounds in July.

Malik's nomination causes rift within Mahayuti alliance

The NCP's decision to field Malik came just minutes before the nomination deadline, sending ripples across the Mahayuti alliance. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused Malik of anti-national activities and called him a "terrorist." The alliance's troubles only compounded when Malik filed his nomination despite Patil being declared as their official candidate.

Malik remains unfazed by opposition

Despite the opposition from BJP and Shiv Sena, Malik remains unfazed. He said their opposition is "not a matter of concern" for him as he believes people's trust and support are with him. He also said no government in Maharashtra can be formed without Ajit Pawar, who can't compromise on ideologies.

Malik's daughter to contest maiden assembly election

Meanwhile, Malik's daughter Sana will contest her first assembly election from Anushakti Nagar, a seat her father represented earlier. The Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi, a three-time sitting legislator from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, may have a tough time with Malik throwing his hat in the ring. The constituency falls under the North East Mumbai Lok Sabha area and is mostly Muslim-dominated.