Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP in Madhya Pradesh is grappling with internal strife as several MLAs voice their dissatisfaction.

Incidents include MLA Pateria's brief resignation over police inaction in a snake bite case, MLA Pradeep Patel accusing police of shielding the liquor mafia, and another MLA protesting against illegal liquor sales and gambling.

Amidst this turmoil, the opposition Congress is seizing the opportunity to highlight the ruling party's internal conflicts.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP faces internal turmoil as MLAs express discontent

By Chanshimla Varah 09:31 am Oct 12, 202409:31 am

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh is reeling under internal unrest, with several party MLAs openly voicing their displeasure. The rift in the ruling party has been characterized by resignations, sit-ins, and social media rants. Six senior BJP MLAs, including three former ministers, are at the center of the storm. The internal war within the Madhya Pradesh BJP took a turn for the worse on Thursday night when Deori MLA, Brij Bihari Pateria, resigned from his post.

Resignation drama

Deori MLA's resignation and withdrawal amid controversy

Pateria said he resigned as the police refused to register an FIR in a snake bite case. He vented his frustration saying, "When the police aren't even listening to an MLA, what is the point of me being one?" But hours later, Pateria took back his resignation, calling it a moment of "temporary outrage. Everything is resolved now."

Rising discontent

Accusations and social media outbursts fuel party tensions

A day before Pateria's resignation, Mauganj MLA Pradeep Patel had accused the police of protecting the liquor mafia during a dramatic appearance at the Superintendent of Police's office. Similarly, a BJP MLA from Nariyawali cracked down on the illegal sale of liquor and gambling in his constituency. Annoyed with the police's inaction, he went to the police station to demand action.

Political fallout

Opposition Congress capitalizes on BJP's internal conflict

Further, former minister and BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak expressed fears for his safety after he found his Aadhaar card had been tampered with and suspicious people were spotted outside his residences in Jabalpur, Katni, and Bhopal. While the BJP has tried to downplay these incidents as routine internal discussions, the Congress has been quick to label it an internal fight within the ruling party. State BJP President VD Sharma said "In any family, discussions happen among members...everything is under control."