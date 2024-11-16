Summarize Simplifying... In short Congress leader Kharge has accused the BJP of favoritism, alleging that opposition leaders' helicopter operations are being delayed for political reasons.

He criticized PM Modi's claims of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand, accusing the BJP of fear-mongering.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government of supporting infiltrators for political gain, ahead of the state's second phase of elections. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kharge was addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Jamtara

'Even toilet..reserved for PM?': Kharge alleges favoritism toward BJP leaders

By Chanshimla Varah 03:37 pm Nov 16, 202403:37 pm

What's the story Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of delaying opposition leaders' helicopters in Jharkhand on Saturday. Addressing a rally in Jamtara, Kharge said he and Rahul Gandhi were denied entry into a reserved airport lounge, a privilege usually given to officials of their stature. "I, Rahul hold cabinet minister rank but were not allowed into airport reserved lounge. They (officials) say it is for Prime Minister Modi," Kharge said.

Accusations

Kharge alleges political motives behind helicopter delays

"I want to ask, can even a toilet be reserved for the PM?" Kharge said. Reiterating Congress's charge, Kharge alleged the delays in opposition leaders' helicopter operations were politically motivated. He claimed Gandhi's helicopter was grounded for nearly two hours due to PM Modi's prolonged stay in his plane. Further, he claimed his own helicopter was delayed by 20 minutes because Shah was landing. "BJP is creating obstacles for us," Kharge said.

Security concerns

Kharge criticizes BJP's claims on Bangladeshi infiltration

Regarding CM Yogi Adityanath's "batenge to katenge" (if divided, we will be wiped out) and PM Modi's "ek hai to safe hai" (unity ensures safety) slogans, Kharge shot back with "Dar gaye toh mar gaye" (if you are afraid, you die). He slammed the PM for his claims of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand, accusing the BJP of fear-mongering. "Nation's security lies with you (PM). Instead of checking infiltration, you are frightening people," he said.

Election backdrop

PM Modi accuses JMM-led government of supporting infiltrators

PM Modi on Friday accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition government of appeasing Bangladeshi infiltrators to win votes. He called the ruling coalition a "ghuspaithiya bandhan" (infiltrators' alliance), claiming they were changing demographics in tribal areas for political gain. Jharkhand will hold its second phase of elections on November 20, with results announced on November 23.