Honda Activa EV launched at ₹1.17 lakh: Check range, features
What's the story
Honda has officially launched its much-anticipated electric scooter, the 'Activa e:', in India.
The vehicle, currently on display at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, starts at ₹1.17 lakh for the base variant.
A more advanced version, dubbed RoadSync Duo, is priced at ₹1.52 lakh.
The Activa EV is essentially a rebranded version of Europe's CUV e:, with two interchangeable 1.5kWh batteries under the seat.
Specifications
Activa EV: features and performance
The Activa EV comes with a claimed IDC range of 102km and a top speed of 80km/h.
It can go from 0-60km/h in just 7.3 seconds, thanks to a swingarm-mounted motor that produces 6kW and 22Nm.
The batteries can only be recharged at Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: swapping stations, as they are placed under the seat, leaving very little storage space on the scooter.
Rollout plan
Honda's distribution and manufacturing strategy for Activa e:
The Activa e: will be made available via existing Red Wing dealerships under a 'shop in shop' concept. As part of a phased rollout, the company will also open concept stores in select cities.
Both Activa e: and QC1 models will be produced at Honda's Narsapura facility in Karnataka.
There are currently 83 Honda Power Pack e: battery-swapping stations in Bengaluru, which will expand to Delhi and Mumbai in the coming weeks.
Growth strategy
Honda's expansion plans for battery-swapping stations
Honda plans to set up more than 250 battery-swapping stations across Bengaluru by 2026, maintaining a station within every 5km radius of the city.
Customers will be charged per swap and Honda will also provide the Activa e: with a Battery-as-a-Service option.
The first phase of availability for the Activa e: spans three cities, with deliveries starting in Bengaluru from February 2025 and reaching Delhi and Mumbai from April 2025 onward.
Tech specs
Activa EV features advanced technology and riding modes
The Activa EV features a TFT digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, music controls, call and SMS alerts, and navigation.
It also comes with three riding modes - Standard, Sport, and ECON - for different riding experiences.
The scooter's design features a telescopic fork at the front and preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear.
It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with disk brake at the front and drum brake at the rear.