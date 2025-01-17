What's the story

Honda has officially launched its much-anticipated electric scooter, the 'Activa e:', in India.

The vehicle, currently on display at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, starts at ₹1.17 lakh for the base variant.

A more advanced version, dubbed RoadSync Duo, is priced at ₹1.52 lakh.

The Activa EV is essentially a rebranded version of Europe's CUV e:, with two interchangeable 1.5kWh batteries under the seat.