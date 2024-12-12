Summarize Simplifying... In short A Bengaluru techie's wife has accused her husband and in-laws of physical and mental torture over dowry demands, which she claims led to her father's death.

The husband, Subhash, refuted these allegations in a suicide note, accusing his wife of extortion and demanding expensive gifts.

Following Subhash's death, his wife and her family have been charged with abetment of suicide. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bengaluru techie's suicide note blamed wife, in-laws

'Tortured physically, mentally for dowry': Bengaluru techie's wife in complaint

By Chanshimla Varah 11:41 am Dec 12, 202411:41 am

What's the story A 2022 complaint filed by Nikita Singhania, the wife of Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence professional Atul Subhash, has surfaced after the latter died by suicide, alleging harassment from his wife and in-laws. In the complaint, she alleged that her husband treated their relationship "like a beast" and demanded ₹10 lakh in dowry. "(They) started torturing me physically and mentally for dowry. When I told my parents about the harassment and dowry, my parents explained to me that everything will be fine."

Counterclaims

Subhash refutes allegations in suicide note

"But no improvement of any kind came in my husband and in-laws," she said. Her complaint also linked her father's stroke and subsequent death to the alleged dowry demands, a claim Subhash refuted by stating her father had long-term health issues and was under medical treatment for heart disease and diabetes. She also alleged that her husband beat her after drinking alcohol and used to transfer her entire salary from her account to his account by threatening her.

Legal charges

Singhania family charged with abetment of suicide

Subhash left behind a 24-page suicide note refuting these allegations. He dismissed the dowry demand as "laughable," citing his hefty income as an AI professional. He also challenged the accusation of physical abuse, noting the absence of evidence like photos or witnesses. In his note, Subhash accused them of filing false cases against him to extort money. He claimed they demanded ₹2 lakh monthly for maintenance for his wife and their son.

Legal struggles

Subhash's distress over legal battles and extortion claims

He said he was distraught over these legal battles and referred to a video he shared online, alleging, "A legal genocide of men is happening in India." He also accused his wife of demanding expensive gifts for her mother and coercing him to invest in her brother's business. Subhash claimed he was kept away from their son and felt used for extortion.

Public reaction

Subhash's final wishes and social media outrage

In his last wishes, Subhash had asked that his legal cases be heard in Karnataka courts, which he thought were more law-abiding than those in Uttar Pradesh. Following Subhash's death, Singhania and her family have been charged with abetment of suicide. On Wednesday, Singhania's uncle alleged that the allegations are baseless. "I came to know...that I have been named in the FIR....I have no connection with this," he said. He added that Singhania would address these allegations once she returns.