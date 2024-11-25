Before Bareilly, Google Maps was also responsible for these accidents
Google Maps, a popular navigation tool, has been blamed for a tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The incident took place when three people were misdirected by the app to an incomplete bridge, and their vehicle plunged into a river, claiming their lives. The victims were headed to Bareilly from Gurugram for a wedding ceremony when the unfortunate incident happened. Notably, this isn't the first time Google Maps has been associated with such accidents. Let's take a look.
Previous incidents involving Google Maps
Back in May, a group of Telangana tourists narrowly escaped a major accident when their SUV drove into a flooded canal after following directions from the app. Since the area was waterlogged, the tourists thought they were still on the road and drove straight into the canal. In October 2023, two young doctors lost their lives in a similar incident where they followed Google Maps's directions and ended up in a river.
International incident and calls for accountability
Notably, the problem is not limited to India. In September 2022, a US man died after driving off a broken bridge on the suggestion of Google Maps. He was on his way home from the birthday party of his daughter. The latest tragedy in UP, highlights the need for proper infrastructure and also user caution while using navigation apps like Google Maps.