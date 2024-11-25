Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Maps has been linked to several accidents globally, where drivers, following the app's directions, ended up in dangerous situations.

Incidents include a group of tourists driving into a flooded canal in India, two doctors losing their lives in a river, and a US man driving off a broken bridge.

These tragedies underscore the need for user caution and improved infrastructure when using navigation apps. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The victims were headed to Bareilly from Gurugram

Before Bareilly, Google Maps was also responsible for these accidents

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:04 pm Nov 25, 202408:04 pm

What's the story Google Maps, a popular navigation tool, has been blamed for a tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The incident took place when three people were misdirected by the app to an incomplete bridge, and their vehicle plunged into a river, claiming their lives. The victims were headed to Bareilly from Gurugram for a wedding ceremony when the unfortunate incident happened. Notably, this isn't the first time Google Maps has been associated with such accidents. Let's take a look.

Past accidents

Previous incidents involving Google Maps

Back in May, a group of Telangana tourists narrowly escaped a major accident when their SUV drove into a flooded canal after following directions from the app. Since the area was waterlogged, the tourists thought they were still on the road and drove straight into the canal. In October 2023, two young doctors lost their lives in a similar incident where they followed Google Maps's directions and ended up in a river.

Global impact

International incident and calls for accountability

Notably, the problem is not limited to India. In September 2022, a US man died after driving off a broken bridge on the suggestion of Google Maps. He was on his way home from the birthday party of his daughter. The latest tragedy in UP, highlights the need for proper infrastructure and also user caution while using navigation apps like Google Maps.