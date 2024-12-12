Summarize Simplifying... In short In a shocking incident in Jammu and Kashmir, a police head constable, Malik, shot his colleague and then himself following a heated argument.

The incident, which involved an AK-47 rifle, occurred en route to a training center.

The incident, which involved an AK-47 rifle, occurred en route to a training center.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the details of the dispute that led to this tragic event.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night

Soldier shoots self with service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir

By Chanshimla Varah 11:23 am Dec 12, 202411:23 am

What's the story A soldier, identified as Havaldar Indesh Kumar, died by suicide while on sentry duty at his camp in Anjanwali village, Manjakote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, late Tuesday night. According to officials, Kumar ended his life using his service rifle. The reasons behind his actions remain unknown at this time, and authorities have initiated inquest proceedings into the incident.

Fratricide case

Separate incident of fratricide and suicide in Udhampur

Earlier this week, a separate suspected case of fratricide and suicide had occurred in the Udhampur district. On Sunday morning, head constable Malik of the Jammu and Kashmir Police shot his colleague before turning the weapon on himself. The victims were identified as head constable Malik and constable (driver) Manjeet Singh. Udhampur's Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Nagpure confirmed the shooting took place at 6:30am when the officers were en route to the STC training center in Talwara from Sopore.

Investigation update

Incident details and investigation status revealed

"Police officers have reached the spot. As per initial investigation, it has been established that an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident," Nagpure said. The vehicle was driven by constable Manjeet Singh, along with constable Harmeet Singh and head constable Malik. A heated argument over an undisclosed issue reportedly prompted Malik to open fire near Kali Mata Mandir in Rehambal.