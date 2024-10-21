Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to a recent terror attack in Kashmir, LG Sinha has vowed retaliation and emphasized the ongoing threat from Pakistan.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah also condemned the attack, warning Pakistan of severe consequences if it continues to spread terror.

Amidst the violence, questions arise about the feasibility of peace talks, especially after the recent SCO summit attended by India's External Affairs Minister.

Seven people were killed in the attack

'Exact price...': LG Sinha vows retaliation for Kashmir terror attack

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:39 pm Oct 21, 202405:39 pm

What's the story Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated on Monday that he has directed security forces to make terrorists "pay a price" for the Ganderbal attack. The attack, which occurred at an under-construction tunnel in Gund, Ganderbal district, claimed the lives of seven people, including a local doctor and six non-local workers. Sinha emphasized that he has urged security forces to take action in response to the incident.

Ongoing threat

Sinha highlights Pakistan's threat to regional peace

Speaking at a Police Martyrs's Day event, Sinha highlighted the constant threat Pakistan poses to the region's peace. He said, "It is still trying to kill innocent people in this region and to destabilize peace here." Further, he called for stronger counter-insurgency operations and steps to control drug smuggling. Sinha also paid tribute to those who laid down their lives in service, saying their sacrifices won't be forgotten.

Strong condemnation

National Conference President condemns attack, criticizes Pakistan

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah also condemned the attack, highlighting Pakistan's role in spreading terrorism. He said, "Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega," reiterating Kashmir won't become a part of Pakistan, despite its attempts to spread terror. Abdullah asked Pakistan to stop terrorist activities if it wants to maintain good relations with India, and warned of "very severe" consequences otherwise.

Peace talks

Abdullah questions peace talks amidst ongoing violence

Abdullah asked how peace talks were possible while innocent lives are lost, referring to recent hopes of improved relations after Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Pakistan for the SCO summit. With Pakistan being accused of the attack, Abdullah reiterated his call for an end to terrorism. This is the fifth targeted attack against non-natives in Kashmir this year.