Summarize Simplifying... In short Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, have sparked a debate on social media for referring to the attackers in a recent incident as 'militants' rather than 'terrorists'.

The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, an affiliate of Lashkar-e-Taiba, targeted a private company's workers, resulting in seven deaths and 11 injuries.

Critics argue that the leaders' choice of words could impact the region's statehood. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Abdullah condemned the attack as a 'militant attack'

'Militants are...': Omar receives flak for not using 'terrorists'

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:05 pm Oct 21, 202412:05 pm

What's the story Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been slammed for his choice of words after migrant laborers were attacked in Ganderbal. The attack occurred at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway. Responding to the incident, Abdullah condemned it as a "militant attack," but didn't use the term "terrorists." He expressed his sorrow over the attack, saying, "Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local laborers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region."

Social media reaction

Abdullah's response to attack sparks online debate

Abdullah's decision to call the attackers militants and not terrorists has sparked a debate on social media. One user wrote, "Oh the 'militants' are back," while another pointed out the possible implications for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. A third user wrote, "Congratulations. Both NC and terrorism have made a comeback in J&K... start referring to them as 'terrorists' instead of using softer terms like 'militants.'"

Mufti's response

Mufti also refrains from using 'terror attack'

Peoples Democratic Party chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also avoided the term "terror attack" in her response to the incident. She condemned the violence against laborers and offered condolences to their families. "Unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence against two laborers in Ganderbal. Deepest condolences to their families," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Attack details

Attack on migrant laborers: What we know so far

The attack killed seven and injured 11 others. It targeted workers of a private company constructing the Z-Mohr tunnel. Security forces have cordoned off the area and teams of the National Investigation Agency are probing. The Resistance Front (TRF), affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), took responsibility for the attack. Sources said at least two unidentified terrorists carried out the assault as workers returned to their camp after work.