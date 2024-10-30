Summarize Simplifying... In short King Charles and Camilla recently made a secret wellness-focused visit to Bengaluru, India, staying at the Soukya International Holistic Health Centre.

They engaged in yoga, meditation, and other traditional therapies, with the trip marking King Charles's first overseas journey since his cancer diagnosis.

This visit further strengthens Charles's bond with the center, having celebrated his 71st birthday there and visited nine times previously.

The royal couple visited Bengaluru on October 27

King Charles, Camilla secretly visited Bengaluru; know reason behind trip

By Chanshimla Varah 01:52 pm Oct 30, 202401:52 pm

What's the story King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla recently wrapped up a private four-day visit to Bengaluru. The royal couple reached the city on October 27 after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. This was King Charles's first visit to Bengaluru as a monarch, although he had visited the city a few times as Prince of Wales.

Secret visit

Royal couple's discreet arrival and stay in Bengaluru

The royal couple's visit was kept under wraps, with no formal reception at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport. The state government also did not impose any traffic restrictions on their way to the wellness center. They were lodged at the Soukya International Holistic Health Centre (SIHHC) in Whitefield, where they have been going through a wellness treatment, the Indian Express reported.

Wellness routine

Royal couple's wellness activities at SIHHC

During their stay at SIHHC, King Charles and Camilla took part in early morning yoga sessions and a variety of wellness therapies to relax and rejuvenate. They also participated in meditation sessions and ate meals prepared on-site. Leisurely walks through the center's tranquil surroundings were also part of their daily routine. The visit is personal for King Charles III, who has a long-standing relationship with SIHHC. He celebrated his 71st birthday there earlier and has visited the center nine times.

Royal bond

King Charles's personal connection with SIHHC

The royal couple's visit ended on October 30, bringing an end to their unique wellness-focused retreat. The Soukya International Holistic Health Centre was established by Dr. Issac Mathai and Dr. Suja Issac in Samethanahalli, Whitefield. It provides treatments like Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Acupressure, Yoga, Homeopathy, and other traditional practices. This trip was part of King Charles's first overseas trip since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.