Summarize Simplifying... In short Following the disengagement at the Ladakh border, India is conducting a tri-services exercise in the eastern sector to test the synergy between its Army, Navy, and Air Force.

This strategic move is aimed at strengthening India's defense posture and operational readiness, particularly along the Arunachal Pradesh border.

Concurrently, India is negotiating with China to ease tensions in the eastern sector, demonstrating a dual approach of dialogue and defense.

The exercise will commence on November 8

After LAC disengagement, India's tri-services exercise in eastern sector

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:41 pm Oct 30, 2024

What's the story India is preparing for a major tri-services military exercise, named "Poorvi Prahaar," in the eastern sector. The exercise, which will commence on November 8, comes after recent disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. It will highlight India's integrated defense capabilities along its eastern frontier, with coordinated efforts from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

Army, Navy, Air Force to participate in exercise

The Indian Army will deploy Infantry Combat units, Artillery Guns, Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for the exercise. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will activate key air bases in Kolkata, Hashimara, Paanagarh and Kalaikunda. It will use its fleet of Su-30MKIs, Rafales, C-130Js Hawks and other helicopter units. The Indian Navy's elite MARCOS commandos will also take part in this strategic demonstration of joint operational capabilities.

Exercise aims to test inter-service synergy

A defense official said, "The exercise is aimed at testing the synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force." This strategic move comes as a bid to bolster operational preparedness and defense posture in the eastern sector. Poorvi Prahaar's timing is especially significant as India bolsters its military positioning along the Arunachal Pradesh border after successful disengagement in eastern Ladakh.

Ongoing negotiations with China post-LAC disengagement

After the successful disengagement in eastern Ladakh, India is now negotiating with China to de-escalate tensions in the eastern sector. The talks include efforts to restore patrolling rights in the Yangtse region of the Tawang sector, which witnessed restrictions after a clash with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in December 2022.

India upsclales joint combat capabilities along LAC

According to India Today that "Along with ongoing dialogue with China, India is upscaling its joint combat capabilities along the LAC." This two-pronged strategy will bolster India's hand for a peaceful resolution while showing it is ready to defend its sovereignty. The exercise marks a major departure toward a more aggressive defense strategy as India seeks to maintain stability and security along its China borders.