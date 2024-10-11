Summarize Simplifying... In short Four Foxconn employees have been mysteriously detained in China, sparking concerns of corruption among Chinese security officials.

Despite the incident, Foxconn, a key player in Apple's iPhone supply chain, maintains that its interests remain unharmed.

The Taiwanese Straits Exchange Foundation is now supporting the detainees' families, amidst rising tensions between Taiwan and China.

The incident has been confirmed by Taiwanese government

4 Foxconn employees detained in China under 'strange' circumstances

What's the story Four employees of Foxconn, a leading iPhone assembler based in Taiwan, have been detained in China under bizarre circumstances, according to the Taiwanese government. The detentions occurred in Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan province and home to a major Foxconn facility that assembles Apple's iPhones. The employees are suspected of "breach of trust," Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said.

Alleged corruption

Detentions may be linked to corruption and power abuse

The Mainland Affairs Council has indicated that these detentions may be linked to corruption and power abuse by a handful of Chinese security officials. However, no additional details were given about this. Foxconn has not commented on the matter so far, according to Reuters. The Zhengzhou facility where the employees were detained is a key part of Apple's iPhone supply chain, popularly known as "iPhone City."

Company's stance

Foxconn claims no harm to company's interests

Despite the detentions, Foxconn insists that the company hasn't suffered any losses and that the actions of these employees haven't harmed its interests. The Mainland Affairs Council has expressed concern over this incident, saying it has "seriously damaged the confidence of companies." It is urging relevant departments across the Taiwan Strait to investigate and address this issue promptly.

Support extended

Straits Exchange Foundation extends support to detainees' families

The Straits Exchange Foundation, a semi-official Taiwanese body that deals with China mainly on business issues, has met Foxconn and the families of the detainees. The foundation is now extending them help. This comes after Taiwan's government raised its travel warning for China in June, after Beijing threatened to execute those who are seen as staunch supporters of Taiwan independence.

Past incidents

Previous investigations and detentions raise concerns

In 2023, Foxconn was investigated by Chinese tax and land authorities. This was around the time when Foxconn's founder Terry Gou briefly ran for Taiwan's presidency. The company subsequently paid a minor fine to one province's tax authority. Recent detentions have alarmed foreign businesses operating in China. Last year, a Japanese pharmaceutical executive was formally arrested after being detained in March while an Australian journalist was held for over three years before her release last year.