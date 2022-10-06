India

Tamil Nadu: 3 children die of food poisoning in orphanage

Tamil Nadu: 3 children die of food poisoning in orphanage

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 06, 2022, 07:55 pm 2 min read

The state Department of Food Safety and Child Protection Unit joined the police in the investigation

Three children died while 11 others are undergoing treatment at the government hospital after suspected food poisoning at an orphanage near Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The boys had eaten rice with rasam and laddoo for dinner on Wednesday, following which they vomited and got dysentery. Food samples were collected and sent for tests after primary reports of food poisoning.

Information Breakfast further deteriorated their condition

The boys stay at Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam - a home for destitute children. After dinner on Wednesday, they had breakfast the next morning but their condition further deteriorated. Some of them fainted following which 14 boys were admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to the government hospital in Tiruppur, said district magistrate Dr. K Vijayakarthikeyan.

Twitter Post A separate ward was allocated for the kids later

3 die allegedly due to food poisoning at a Children's home in Tiruppur at Tamilnadu.

11 others hospitalized.#TNGOVT #Tiruppur @mkstalin #MKSTALIN pic.twitter.com/Ioj6xKWzql — Suresh Kumar (@journsuresh) October 6, 2022

Details 3 admitted to ICU

Among the boys, three aged between eight to 13 years died. Among those surviving, three have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The district magistrate said after understanding the gravity of the situation, a separate ward was allocated for treating the said children. The matter will be probed along with officials from Department of Food Safety and Child Protection Unit, he said.

Quote Orphanage management to be charged if found guilty

Vijayakarthikeyan said the matter will be investigated and if found guilty, the management of the orphanage will face strict action. Police are currently questioning the functionaries of the home for the destitute.

Data Food poisoning from mid-day meals reached six-year peak

In 2016, a student died of food poisoning while 25 others fell sick at the Sainik School of Tiruppur. Last year's December saw protests after 133 people suffered food poisoning from the canteen food of Foxconn company where they worked to manufacture smartphones. Cases of food poisoning from mid-day meals in government schools this year touched a six-year high, a government audit report showed.