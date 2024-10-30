Summarize Simplifying... In short In a family dispute over inheritance, Vijayamma, mother of Jagan and Sharmila, has sided with Sharmila, claiming she's been treated unfairly.

'Injustice done': Jagan's mother backs Sharmila in sibling's inheritance dispute

By Chanshimla Varah 01:17 pm Oct 30, 202401:17 pm

What's the story The ongoing inheritance dispute between YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister, Congress leader YS Sharmila, has taken a new turn with their mother, YS Vijayamma, publicly supporting Sharmila. In an open letter, Vijayamma stated it was her "duty to speak up for the unfairly treated child." The dispute centers around assets worth crores that were not divided when their father, former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), was alive.

Asset clarification

Vijayamma clarifies asset allocation amid allegations

Vijayamma's letter comes after Jagan's petition to the National Company Law Tribunal, alleging that Sharmila illegally transferred shares of Saraswati Power and Industries in her and their mother's name. Responding to these allegations, Vijayamma clarified that the assets were allocated by YSR to both children during his lifetime but not divided. She stressed that "YSR's wish was for his children to have equal shares."

MOU

Sharmila being unfairly treated regarding unattached properties: Mother

"After YSR's untimely passing in 2009, Jagan and Sharmila lived together until 2019. Jagan gave Sharmila 200 crores from his share as per their agreement. According to the MoU, Jagan would get 60%...Sharmila 40%. However, before the MoU, they shared equal dividends since Sharmila had equal share," she wrote. She also alleged that Sharmila was being unfairly treated regarding unattached properties. "Sharmila's share included Bharati Cements, Sakshi Media, and YSR's house, which should be given after the cases," she added.

Party criticism

YSR Congress Party criticizes Vijayamma's stance

She further said that if their father was alive, this asset issue wouldn't have arisen. The YSR Congress Party has slammed Vijayamma's stand, accusing her of not being neutral and supporting Sharmila and the Congress before and after the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls. In an open letter, YSR Congress Party said the "mother has not been neutral." Earlier, Jagan stated that he no longer intends to proceed with the MoU, gift deed, or share purchase agreements.

Legal proceedings

Jagan takes legal action, Sharmila defends equal division

An agreement to transfer shares to Sharmila in 2019 was signed but never completed due to legal attachments by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agreement stated transfers would happen only after legal issues are resolved. The NCLT case was listed on September 10 and is set to be heard on November 8. Sharmila, on the other hand, had dismissed her brother's intention to scrap the MoU as lacking legal authority.