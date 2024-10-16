Summarize Simplifying... In short Siddaramaiah, a prominent Indian politician, is facing allegations of a land scam involving his wife, BN Parvathi, who was reportedly given 14 plots as compensation for land taken for infrastructure projects.

This has led to a loss of ₹45 crore for the state, sparking criticism from opposition parties.

Despite the controversy and the resignation of a key official, Marigowda, Siddaramaiah refuses to step down, vowing to legally fight the charges.

MUDA chief K Marigowda resigned on Wednesday

Amid row over Siddaramaiah land case, key official quits

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:43 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story K Marigowda, the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) head, resigned on Wednesday as investigations into land scam allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family continue. Marigowda cited health reasons and Siddaramaiah's instructions for the resignation. "The Chief Minister instructed me to resign and, following his direction, I have done so.... I also have health concerns. There is a judicial inquiry that is on... and that will continue," he said.

Resignation details

Marigowda denies pressure to resign, defends Siddaramaiah

Marigowda stressed that he was not under any pressure to resign and refuted any wrongdoing on the CM's part. "My health is genuinely not good... so I have stepped down voluntarily," he added. The allegations against Siddaramaiah include that his wife, BN Parvathi, was allotted 14 plots in Mysuru's Vijayanagar area as compensation for land acquired for infrastructure projects.

Land scam

Allegations against Siddaramaiah's wife

Activists allege this resulted in a loss of ₹45 crore to the state. Recently, the MUDA agreed to take back these plots from Parvathi. However, they said this decision wouldn't affect the ongoing investigation. Siddaramaiah has been criticized by opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal Secular. The BJP demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation after a Karnataka High Court allowed prosecution over alleged irregularities in the MUDA scheme.

Legal battle

Siddaramaiah refuses to resign, will fight charges legally

Despite these demands, Siddaramaiah has refused to resign, saying he will fight the charges legally. Marigowda has been with Siddaramaiah since 1983 and has held various positions under his leadership. Meanwhile, the BJP has stepped up its demand for Siddaramaiah's resignation after Marigowda's exit.