Violence broke out in Sambhal district during a court-ordered mosque survey, leading to four deaths and injuries to over 20 police officers.

The unrest, which resulted in the shutdown of schools, colleges, and internet services, has been criticized by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who called for peace and criticized the government's handling of the situation.

An investigation is underway, with 21 people detained and the stringent National Security Act (NSA) expected to be invoked against those involved in the violence.

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:17 am Nov 25, 202411:17 am

What's the story Congress leader and newly-elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the way it dealt with the recent violence in Sambhal district. She accused the state administration of aggravating tensions with hasty actions and not talking to both parties involved. "The attitude of the state government toward the sudden dispute...is very unfortunate," she said in a social media post on Monday.

The violence erupted during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, where the survey team was pelted with stones despite heavy police presence. The incident left three dead and injured around two dozen people. In her post, Vadra urged the Supreme Court to take suo-motto cognizance of this issue, adding the government's actions "spoiled the atmosphere" by not following necessary procedures.

the Congress MP also appealed to citizens to maintain peace, adding, "Sitting in power and trying to spread discrimination, oppression and division is neither in the interest of the people nor in the interest of the country." She stressed that such things are harmful to both public welfare and national interests.

Schools shut, internet suspended after mosque survey violence

Four people lost their lives, and over 20 police officers were injured during clashes on Sunday between protesters and law enforcement in Sambhal. The unrest erupted over a court-ordered survey of a mosque, following allegations that it was built on a temple site demolished during the Mughal era. In response, authorities have tightened security, issued prohibitory orders, and shut down schools and colleges. Internet services in the area have also been suspended as a precautionary measure.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya confirmed that two of the deaths were caused by bullet wounds from countrymade pistols. The cause of the third death is still unknown and a post-mortem examination is awaited. After the violence, authorities have detained 21 people, including two women, and launched an investigation into the incident. According to reports, those accused in the violence will be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).