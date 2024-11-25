Summarize Simplifying... In short Prashant Kishor, addressing the US's Bihari diaspora, expressed confidence in his party, Jan Suraaj, winning the 2025 Bihar elections.

He highlighted Bihar's issues, comparing its societal despair to that of Sudan, and outlined his development plans, prioritizing school education funded by lifting the alcohol ban.

Kishor acknowledged the challenge of transforming Bihar into a middle-income state by 2030, but remained optimistic about achieving it with continuous effort.

'Bihar...in deep s *': Prashant Kishor tells US's Bihari diaspora

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:06 am Nov 25, 202410:06 am

What's the story Jan Suraaj leader and former poll strategist Prashant Kishor has courted controversy by calling Bihar "literally a failed state" during a virtual interaction with the Bihari diaspora in the United States. Kishor's remarks came after the launch of his party's US chapter. Despite Jan Suraaj's dismal performance in the recent Bihar Assembly bypolls—where it won no seats—Kishor is confident of winning the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. "The Jan Suraaj will win in 2025...There is no doubt about it," he said.

State challenges

Kishor highlights Bihar's challenges

"(Based on my) electoral understanding, I can clearly see that we will win," he added. Kishor also emphasized the problems of Bihar, including its huge population which now exceeds Japan's. He slammed the hopelessness in Bihar's society, likening it to failed states like Sudan. "For example...sometimes we think...why are people in Sudan fighting for 20 years in a civil war? Because when you are in that failed state...people are not worried about how our children will study," he said.

Development plans

Kishor outlines vision for Bihar's development

Kishor also detailed his vision for Bihar's development if Jan Suraaj comes to power in 2025. His first priority would be improving school education, funded by lifting the statewide alcohol ban. He appealed to the Bihari diaspora to actively support Bihar's development. "I have not seen anything very tangible on the ground...Beyond sessions, I have not seen anything tangible," he said. He admitted that turning Bihar into a middle-income state by 2029-2030 would be difficult but possible with continuous effort.