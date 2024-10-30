Summarize Simplifying... In short In a shocking incident, a longstanding family feud over land escalated into violence, resulting in the decapitation of 17-year-old Anurag Yadav by Ramesh Yadav.

The police have arrested two individuals, but the main suspect, Ramesh, is still at large.

The victim's mother was seen cradling her son's severed head

17-year-old's head chopped off, mother sits with it for hours

What's the story A 17-year-old boy was brutally murdered on Wednesday in Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The head of the victim, Anurag Yadav, was chopped off with a sword over a long-standing land dispute between two families, police said. In a state of shock, the victim's mother cradled her son's severed head for hours after the incident. Anurag was a student at Raj College, and was an accomplished Taekwondo player who had won medals in both international and national competitions, per UPTak.

According to police, the feud was between the families of Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav. Things turned violent when Lalta's son Ramesh Yadav tried to clear the disputed land. "During the confrontation, Ramesh attacked Anurag Yadav, son of Ramjeet Yadav, with a sword and decapitated him," a police official added. Two people have been arrested, but the sword-bearer, Ramesh, remains on the run, and officials are working to track him down.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma confirmed the dispute was an old one, adding it had been going on for 40 to 45 years. "Some accused have been detained, and they are being interrogated, with further legal actions underway," he said. District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra assured that those responsible for the brutal act would be severely punished. He has sought a detailed report on the land dispute in three days.