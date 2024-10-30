Summarize Simplifying... In short A HR professional, Mishra, has exposed a trend of inappropriate behavior from rejected job applicants, including persistent messaging, unsolicited love poetry, and lewd comments.

In a public post, she highlighted the importance of maintaining professional boundaries and expressed her commitment to handling such behavior with respect and calmness. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The messages included unsolicited compliments and love poetry

HR professional exposes lewd messages from rejected job applicants

By Chanshimla Varah 05:30 pm Oct 30, 202405:30 pm

What's the story In a shocking trend of unprofessionalism, rejected job applicants have been sending inappropriate messages to a talent acquisition specialist. Harshita Mishra, who works in Noida, took to LinkedIn to share screenshots of the odd-hour messages she received. The messages included unsolicited compliments, love poetry, and lewd comments about her appearance. Many comments were on her physical appearance, using adjectives like "cute," "sundar" (beautiful) and "hot" to describe her.

Unprofessional behavior

'Regular occurrence': Mishra on inappropriate messages

Mishra termed this behavior a "regular occurrence," stressing on the importance of keeping professional boundaries. One candidate, after being rejected, kept messaging her despite no response and even called her several times. Another sent love poetry after finding out he wasn't fit for the role. A third candidate first asked for a second chance but soon passed lewd comments on Mishra's appearance.

Online response

I've observed a disturbing trend: HR

In her post, she wrote that Candidates who don't get selected, start to disregard their boundaries, such as inappropriate nighttime texts and calls. "I've shared screenshots to illustrate the severity of this issue, without hiding numbers, as this needs to be exposed. I'm committed to maintaining a respectful and calm demeanor, even in the face of inappropriate behavior. Don't mistake this for my weakness," she wrote.