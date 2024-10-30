Summarize Simplifying... In short During an evidence recovery operation in Amritsar, a gangster named Gursharan was killed in a police shootout after he and his accomplice, Paras, attacked the police.

Gangster killed in police shootout during evidence recovery in Amritsar

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:30 pm Oct 30, 202405:30 pm

What's the story A gangster was shot dead by police in Amritsar on Wednesday. The gangster, identified as Gursharan, was killed when he and another gangster, Paras, tried to escape from police custody during an evidence recovery operation. The duo was taken to a place where they had hidden weapons earlier. When the cops retrieved the guns from bushes, they opened fire on them.

Escape attempt

Police retaliate in self-defense, 1 gangster escapes

In the wake of the surprise attack, police personnel fired back in self-defense. Gursharan was gunned down in the crossfire. However, Paras escaped by jumping into a river. A search operation is underway to nab him. Deputy Inspector General of Police Satinder Singh confirmed "the gangsters were brought to the spot where they had concealed weapons according to their disclosure statement."

Attack details

Gangsters' sudden attack and escape detailed by police

Further detailing the incident, Singh said the two gangsters suddenly pushed police officials and ran toward the bushes. After taking out their hidden weapons, they fired upon the police party. The accused were involved in several criminal cases, including murder. The evidence recovery operation was part of ongoing investigations in these cases.