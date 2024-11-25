Summarize Simplifying... In short Following violent incidents during a mosque survey in Sambhal district, schools have been closed and internet services suspended.

The district administration has restricted entry until November 30, but the survey was completed as planned.

The violence has sparked political reactions and accusations, with the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and BJP all voicing their concerns and criticisms. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Internet services have been suspended in Sambhal

Sambhal: Schools shut, internet suspended after mosque survey violence

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:35 am Nov 25, 202409:35 am

What's the story Four people lost their lives, and over 20 police officers were injured during clashes on Sunday between protesters and law enforcement in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The unrest erupted over a court-ordered survey of a mosque, following allegations that it was built on a temple site demolished during the Mughal era. In response, authorities have tightened security, issued prohibitory orders, and shut down schools and colleges. Internet services in the area have also been suspended as a precautionary measure.

Legal action

Investigation underway, 21 detained amid Sambhal unrest

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya confirmed that two of the deaths were caused by bullet wounds from countrymade pistols. The cause of the third death is still unknown and a post-mortem examination is awaited. After the violence, authorities have detained 21 people, including two women, and launched an investigation into the incident. According to reports, those accused in the violence will be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

District lockdown

Sambhal district entry restricted, survey completed despite violence

Separately, the district administration has restricted entry into Sambhal without official permission till November 30. This was done under Section 163 of the Indian Citizens Security Code, 2023. Despite the unrest, officials completed the survey as planned with videography and photography done as per court directives. The survey report is likely to be submitted by November 29.

Political response

Political reactions to Sambhal violence

The incident has evoked reactions from all political quarters. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav urged the Supreme Court to intervene in what he called a "conspiracy to spread tension." He demanded action against those who are disrupting social harmony. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai slammed the state government for increasing violence under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nalin Kohli stressed on following judicial orders, adding legal recourse is open for those wanting amendments.

Accusations

BJP, Congress trade accusations over Sambhal violence

The Congress accused Adityanath administration and BJP-RSS of a "well-planned conspiracy" to disrupt peace and harmony in Sambhal. The opposition claimed no citizen is safe under CM Adityanath's governance. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh minister Yogendra Upadhyay condemned stone-pelting at survey team, calling it "reprehensible" to disobey court orders. Union minister Giriraj Singh labeled the attack on government machinery as an assault on India's democracy and rule of law.