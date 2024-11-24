Summarize Simplifying... In short Three people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal during clashes over a survey of a mosque, believed by some to be built on the ruins of a Hindu temple.

The survey was initiated after a petition claimed the Jama Masjid was constructed on a temple site demolished by Mughal Emperor Babur in 1529.

Three people died in the clashes

3 killed in clashes over mosque survey in UP's Sambhal

By Snehil Singh 05:27 pm Nov 24, 2024

What's the story Three people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured during a clash that erupted over the survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Naeem, Bilal, and Niman. The violence broke out when locals gathered near the Jama Masjid after a court-ordered survey team arrived on site. The crowd reportedly began pelting stones at police officers present at the scene.

Law enforcement

Police response to violence, multiple detentions

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said, "Some miscreants came out of the crowd gathered near the site and pelted stones at the police team." To quell the aggression, police resorted to tear gas and "minor force" to disperse the crowd. The situation worsened as the mob set ablaze more than 10 vehicles. District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia said 15 others were detained after the incidents.

Historical dispute

Survey amid claims of historical temple site

The survey was launched after a petition alleged the Jama Masjid was built on the ruins of a Hindu temple. Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer, claimed that the temple was demolished by Mughal Emperor Babur in 1529. The petitioners have referred to historical texts such as "Baburnama" and "Ain-e-Akbari" as proof backing their claims. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the Hindu side, said the Court of Civil Judge ordered the constitution of an "Advocate Commission" to survey the mosque.