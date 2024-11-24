Summarize Simplifying... In short A mob of around 100 people attacked a hospital in Kolkata, accusing staff of negligence after a heart patient's death.

The mob vandalized the hospital, injuring three nurses, one of whom required hospitalization.

Kolkata: Mob attacks hospital staff after heart patient dies

What's the story A mob of around 100 people ransacked the Vidyasagar State General Hospital in Kolkata late on Friday night after a patient died. The deceased, identified as Seikh Mehmood Alam, a 32-year-old resident of Baidyapara in Barisha, was admitted to the hospital with chest pain after suffering a double heart attack. Despite immediate medical attention, including CPR, he succumbed to a second heart attack shortly before 9:00pm.

The situation took a turn for the worse when around 100 family members and neighbors assembled at the hospital, alleging negligence and demanding answers for Alam's death. The mob went on a rampage, allegedly vandalizing hospital property, breaking chairs and tables, ransacking rooms, breaking glass panes, and throwing medicines off shelves. Three nurses were also injured in the rampage, with one needing hospitalization.

Per reports, hospital authorities had informed Alam's family about his condition and offered an autopsy to determine the cause of death. However, the family declined this offer and requested a death certificate instead. Hospital officials explained that government hospitals couldn't release such documents without a court order. This disagreement led to violence against hospital staff and property.

Police from Parnasree station swung into action, arresting nine and questioning 13. A huge police team, led by a joint commissioner, took almost an hour to bring the situation under control. Witnesses said security personnel were outnumbered during the attack. Healthcare workers raised concerns over safety measures at hospitals with Sajal Biswas, general secretary of Service Doctors's Forum, urging authorities for "immediate and stringent action" against such acts of vandalism to restore confidence among healthcare providers.