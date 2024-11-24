Summarize Simplifying... In short A 28-year-old Delhi police officer was killed during a patrol when he stopped three men, known for petty thefts.

Two of the suspects were arrested, one of whom was injured in a shootout.

The third suspect, Rocky, evaded capture initially but was later found and injured in a police encounter. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

The cop was on patrol duty

28-year-old Delhi cop stops 3 men during patrol, gets killed

By Chanshimla Varah 12:35 pm Nov 24, 202412:35 pm

What's the story A 28-year-old Delhi Police constable, Kiranpal Singh, was fatally stabbed while on patrol duty in Govindpuri, South Delhi. The incident took place early on Saturday when Singh confronted three intoxicated men. He reportedly tried to check their belongings and asked for their identity documents, but the men attacked him, stabbing him twice before fleeing.

Fatal attack

Singh found unconscious, declared dead at hospital

Singh was discovered unconscious by a colleague and pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The police quickly zeroed in on Deepak, Krish, and Raghav alias Rocky. Deepak and Krish were arrested later that day. Deepak suffered a gunshot wound during his arrest after he opened fire at the police, while Krish was arrested without any hassle. The trio used to engage in petty thefts and snatchings, per TOI.

Suspect's demise

Third suspect succumbs to injuries after police encounter

A manhunt was launched for Rocky, who initially managed to evade capture. On Saturday, intelligence led police to Rocky's whereabouts in Sangam Vihar. A joint team of Special Cell and Narcotics Cell confronted him late at night. Rocky opened fire on the police team with a .32 bore pistol. In self-defense, the officers returned fire, injuring Rocky.

Hospital pronouncement

Rocky transported to hospital, pronounced dead

Rocky was rushed to ESIC Hospital in Okhla, but he succumbed to his injuries. The police also recovered a loaded pistol with two live cartridges from him. This incident is the second killing of an on-duty Delhi Police officer in two months. Earlier, a cop was killed by an alleged illegal liquor supplier in Nangloi. The Delhi Police have registered a criminal case under FIR No. 603/2024 in the wake of Constable Singh's murder.