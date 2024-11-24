The officer was traveling with his family

Video: Varanasi cop attacked by mob after car hits auto

What's the story A mob allegedly assaulted a police officer in Varanasi on Saturday evening after his car collided with an auto. The officer, identified as Ajit Verma, the Station Head Officer (SHO) of Rajatalab, was traveling with his family when the incident occurred. Despite identifying himself to the crowd, Verma was dragged out of his vehicle and beaten while his wife and children stayed inside, according to reports.

Officer Verma's attempts to defend himself

Verma tried to save himself, but the mob was too much for him. A constable also tried to intervene but couldn't stop the assault. Videos shot by onlookers show some attackers using sticks on Verma. He begged the crowd not to beat him in front of his family, but his pleas fell on deaf ears. Police from nearby stations reached the spot and rescued Verma from the mob. Since then, both sides have filed police complaints against each other.

