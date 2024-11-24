Summarize Simplifying... In short Clashes erupted in Sambhal during a mosque survey, leading to stone-pelting and injuries to officials.

Sambhal: Clashes break out over mosque survey; stones pelted

By Chanshimla Varah 11:13 am Nov 24, 202411:13 am

What's the story Violent clashes broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid came in response to a court complaint filed by Supreme Court advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed that the mosque was once a temple. The petitioners claim this mosque was originally Shri Harihar Temple, converted during Mughal emperor Babur's rule in 1529.

Clash escalation

Protesters attack security personnel, police respond with tear gas

Midway through the survey, protesters gathered and started pelting stones at security personnel. The incident resulted in injuries to the officials present. As the violence escalated, police resorted to tear gas to disperse the crowd. Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said "some anti-social elements have pelted stones" but assured "the situation is under control." Despite the rioting, the Advocate Commission finished the survey effectively, with the entire process videotaped and photographed, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiyia said.

Security measures

Prohibitory orders imposed, security heightened amid tensions

The commission will give its report to the court on November 29. The area around Shahi Jama Masjid has remained tense since a similar survey was conducted on November 19. Prohibitory orders have been imposed to prevent gatherings of more than five people. Jain, who filed the court petition for the mosque survey, and his father, Hari Shankar Jain, have represented Hindus in numerous instances involving places of worship, including the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath dispute.

Police used tear gas to control the situation

Community fears

Community leaders express concerns, authorities remain vigilant

"The Jama Masjid of Sambhal is historical and very old. The Supreme Court had given the order in 1991 that whatever religious places are there in whatever condition since 1947, they will remain at their places," he said. Meanwhile, community leaders have raised concerns over the possibility of disturbances. Masud Farooqui of the Jama Masjid committee said they were surprised at how quickly the survey order came. He said rumors were spreading panic among community members regarding possible takeover attempts.