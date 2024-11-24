Which cities are the most polluted in India today
Delhi and Patna emerged as the most polluted cities in India on Sunday. The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 366, placing it in the "very poor" category. However, a number of monitoring stations across Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400, which falls under "severe" pollution. Patna's air quality also remained compromised with an AQI of 295, under the "poor" category.
Other Indian cities struggle with poor air quality
Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Patna also witnessed "poor" air quality on Sunday. Meanwhile, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad saw "moderate" air quality levels. In comparison, Karnataka's Chamarajanagar had the best air quality in India with an AQI of just 44—classified as "good." Thiruvananthapuram also did well with a "satisfactory" AQI of 65.
Delhi's air quality remains consistently poor
On Friday, Delhi's AQI was slightly higher at 371 but still under the "very poor" category. Lucknow closely followed with an AQI of 367. Aizawl and Bagalkot were among the least polluted cities on Friday morning, with AQIs of 27 and 43, respectively. Mumbai's air quality remained moderate over both days while Bhopal and Jaipur consistently recorded poor air quality over the weekend.