Air quality in Indian cities varies, with Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Patna experiencing poor conditions, while Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad have moderate levels.

Delhi's air quality is consistently poor, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 371, closely followed by Lucknow at 367.

In contrast, Chamarajanagar in Karnataka boasts the best air quality in the country, with a "good" AQI of just 44.

Which cities are the most polluted in India today

What's the story Delhi and Patna emerged as the most polluted cities in India on Sunday. The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 366, placing it in the "very poor" category. However, a number of monitoring stations across Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400, which falls under "severe" pollution. Patna's air quality also remained compromised with an AQI of 295, under the "poor" category.

Widespread pollution

Other Indian cities struggle with poor air quality

Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Patna also witnessed "poor" air quality on Sunday. Meanwhile, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad saw "moderate" air quality levels. In comparison, Karnataka's Chamarajanagar had the best air quality in India with an AQI of just 44—classified as "good." Thiruvananthapuram also did well with a "satisfactory" AQI of 65.

Persistent pollution

Delhi's air quality remains consistently poor

On Friday, Delhi's AQI was slightly higher at 371 but still under the "very poor" category. Lucknow closely followed with an AQI of 367. Aizawl and Bagalkot were among the least polluted cities on Friday morning, with AQIs of 27 and 43, respectively. Mumbai's air quality remained moderate over both days while Bhopal and Jaipur consistently recorded poor air quality over the weekend.