Delhi continues to choke, air quality remains 'severe'
Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of haze on Saturday morning, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "severe" category in various regions of the national capital. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded a shocking AQI of 406 at 8:00am on Saturday. This level of pollution is hazardous and poses serious health threats, including respiratory complications and cardiovascular issues.'
Dense smog engulfs Delhi, visibility and health affected
The city has been engulfed in dense smog for the fourth day in a row, crippling visibility and public health. Drone footage near the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) showed a thick blanket of smog enveloping the region. On Thursday, November 14, Delhi's AQI plummeted to a concerning 434 at 6:00am according to Safar data.
High AQI levels reported across Delhi, school closures considered
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) expects air quality to improve by Sunday morning with stronger winds. Meanwhile, measures under Stage III of GRAP are already in place, including a ban on construction and demolition activities. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also announced staggered timings for government offices. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will function from 8:30am to 5pm, Central Government office will be open from 9am till 5:30pm, and Delhi government offices will be function from 10am to 6:30pm.