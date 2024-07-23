In short Simplifying... In short Mattel has introduced its first-ever blind Barbie doll, designed in collaboration with the American Foundation for the Blind, featuring a white and red cane and tactile clothing.

Mattel unveils first-ever blind Barbie doll

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:06 pm Jul 23, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Mattel, the renowned US toymaker, has launched its first blind Barbie doll, marking a significant stride toward inclusivity. This initiative aims to represent blind and low-vision children more accurately within society. The new doll is now available for purchase both online and in stores. "Barbie is much more than just a doll; she represents self-expression and can create a sense of belonging," said Krista Berger, the senior vice president of Barbie and the global head of dolls at Mattel.

Partnership details

This Barbie has tactile fabric clothing, red cane

To ensure the doll's design accurately depicts people with blindness and low vision, Mattel collaborated with the American Foundation for the Blind. The blind Barbie holds a white and red cane with a marshmallow tip. The doll's clothing includes tactile fabric detailing such as a pink satin T-shirt and purple tulle skirt. Additional features like loop fasteners on the back of the doll's top and an elastic waistband on the skirt were incorporated to facilitate dressing the doll.

Community response

Accessible packaging and positive reactions to new Barbie

The packaging of the new Barbie is more accessible than standard offerings, featuring the word "Barbie" written in braille on the front of the box. Blind disability activist and broadcaster Lucy Edwards, who appears in a campaign with the new Barbie, expressed her excitement about the launch. She said it means "everything to me," adding that having a Barbie with a cane would have helped her feel less isolated when she lost her sight as a teenager.

Institutional support

'It's an acknowledgment that not everyone can see well'

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) in the UK expressed support for the launch of the blind Barbie. Debbie Miller, director of customer advice and support at RNIB, said, "It's an acknowledgment that not everyone can see well, which means a lot to the blind and partially sighted community." She believes this is a positive step forward in helping children and adults with sight loss feel like they belong and are recognized.

Expanding range

Mattel's continued commitment to diversity and inclusion

In addition to the blind Barbie, Mattel has partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to launch its first Black doll with Down's syndrome. This follows the release of a white doll with Down's syndrome last year. The new doll, guided by NDSS, features physical characteristics common in people with the genetic condition, too. A focus group of Black individuals from the Down's syndrome community requested the doll's braided hair texture.