Summarize Simplifying... In short An Indian Army vehicle was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, following a similar assault last week that claimed four lives.

The People's Anti-Fascist Front, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, claimed responsibility for the previous attack, prompting a vow of retaliation from the government.

Amidst escalating violence, security forces have ramped up operations, while tributes pour in for the fallen heroes fighting against what the Indian Army's Chinar Corps calls "Pakistan-abetted terrorism."

No one was injured or killed

Indian Army vehicle attacked in J&K's Akhnoor

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:29 am Oct 28, 202410:29 am

What's the story An Indian Army vehicle came under attack on Monday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, but alert soldiers successfully foiled it. "An army vehicle was fired upon in the Battal area of Akhnoor. No injury or causality was reported. A search operation has been launched," said Army officials. "Alert troops foiled the likely terror attack," they added. This attack comes in the wake of a string of recent terror attacks haunting the region.

Rising violence

Recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Just last week, a similar attack had killed two soldiers and two civilian porters in Baramulla district. The army convoy was ambushed on its way to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range. The attack was carried out at Botapathri, near Gulmarg. The deceased were identified as Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah from Anantnag, Rifleman Jeevan Singh from Haryana's Sirsa, and defense porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary.

Claim and response

Terror group claims responsibility, government vows retaliation

The Baramulla attack was claimed by the People's Anti-Fascist Front, believed to be linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed. Amid the rising violence, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said "every drop of innocent blood spilt in the valley will be avenged." He had also emphasized that all resources would be employed to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the region.

Tribute and investigation

Indian Army's Chinar Corps salutes fallen heroes

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps highlighted that Pakistani terrorists are targeting Kashmiri locals to spread fear in the Valley. They paid tribute to the bravery of the soldiers and porters who lost their lives fighting "Pakistan-abetted terrorism." To bring the culprits to justice, security forces have intensified search operations across north Kashmir, using drones and human intelligence. Evidence collected by police indicates three to four terrorists were involved in the Baramulla attack.

Ongoing violence

Other recent attacks and heightened security measures

In another incident last week, terrorists killed a local doctor and six non-local laborers at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal. A laborer from Uttar Pradesh was also shot at in Pulwama's Tral. Condemning Pakistan for its role in these attacks, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said such actions mistakenly aim to unite Kashmir with Pakistan. Security has been beefed up across north Kashmir with night domination operations being conducted in areas where army convoys pass during late hours.