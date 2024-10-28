Summarize Simplifying... In short India and China are set to complete a military disengagement process today, with troops returning to their pre-April 2020 positions.

This move, seen as the first step towards de-escalation, involves dismantling temporary structures and pulling back equipment.

This move, seen as the first step towards de-escalation, involves dismantling temporary structures and pulling back equipment.

The agreement, focusing on disengagement, de-escalation, and border management, aims to normalize relations between the two nations, but significant issues remain.

Disengagement process focuses on two friction points

India, China to complete military disengagement today: Explained

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:29 am Oct 28, 202409:29 am

What's the story India and China are expected to complete their military disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh by Monday and Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. Patrolling in specific LAC areas will resume once both sides' troops have disengaged and removed temporary structures, PTI said. The process mainly focuses on two friction points: Demchok and Depsang Plains. The development comes after a major agreement to resolve tensions that have simmered since the 2020 Galwan clash.

Agreement details

Troops to revert to pre-2020 positions

The agreement requires troops of both countries to return to positions held before April 2020. "The latest agreements will only be valid for Demchok and Depsang and not other places. This agreement will not be applicable to other friction zones. Troops from both sides will fall back to positions they held pre-April 2020 and they will patrol areas where they patrolled till April 2020," ANI quoted an Indian Army source as saying.

Minister's statement

Disengagement is 1st step toward de-escalation: Jaishankar

Following agreements between the two nations, Indian troops have started moving equipment back to rear areas. It's unclear if a symbolic gesture will mark the end of disengagement at the two friction points, as significant issues remain. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted that military disengagement along the Ladakh border is only a first step, with de-escalation as the next. He stressed that rebuilding trust and mutual willingness between the nations will require time and effort.

Defense perspective

'Agreement focused on 3 primary issues'

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the agreement focused on three primary issues. The first and "most pressing one" is disengagement, as troops from both countries are positioned "very, very close up to each other and the possibility of something happening is there." The second, he explained, involves "de-escalation," followed by the third "larger issue of how do you manage the border and how do you negotiate the boundary settlement."

Process and coordination

Disengagement process and future coordination

The disengagement process includes dismantling of temporary structures and pulling back of equipment from critical friction points. Regular ground commanders' meetings will continue to ensure coordination. Both sides will inform each other of patrol schedules to avoid miscommunication. This agreement is a significant step toward normalizing relations between India and China by restoring pre-2020 conditions along the LAC.