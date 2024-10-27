Summarize Simplifying... In short India's Minister, Jaishankar, criticized the lack of response to the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack and the dual roles of businesses supporting terrorism.

He emphasized India's commitment to combating terrorism, as demonstrated during the 16th BRICS summit in Russia.

Mumbai is a symbol of counter-terrorism: Jaishankar

'There was an attack...but no response': Jaishankar recalls 26/11

By Chanshimla Varah 05:56 pm Oct 27, 202405:56 pm

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted Mumbai's role as a global torchbearer of counter-terrorism at a press conference in the city on Saturday. Recounting the 26/11 terror attacks, he called on India to learn from past mistakes and take a firm stand against terrorism. "Mumbai is a symbol of counter-terrorism for India and the world," he said. Manmohan Singh was the prime minister at the time.

Firm stance

Jaishankar advocates for 0 tolerance against terrorism

He also recalled the time when India was a member of the UNSC and he headed the counter-terrorism committee. "We held the security council meeting for the first time in the hotel where a terrorist attack took place, in Mumbai. When the world sees—who is standing firm in front of this challenge of terrorism, people say— India," he said. Jaishankar stated that since "we are leaders in fighting terrorism...We should not have a repeat of what happened in Mumbai."

Dual roles

Jaishankar criticizes dual roles of business and terrorism

"There was an attack on this city and there was no response. That is not good for us," he added. He called for a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and maintained that any act of terror must be met with a swift response. The minister also slammed those who do legitimate business during the day and support/engage in terrorist activities at night. "This India will not accept it. This is what has changed...we need to expose terrorism," he said.

Global commitment

Jaishankar reiterates India's commitment to combating terrorism

At the 16th BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia, last week, Jaishankar reiterated India's dedication to fighting terrorism. He echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. The 26/11 attacks killed at least 174 and injured over 300. Ten terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out these attacks after arriving via sea from Pakistan.